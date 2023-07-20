TV-Bear Grylls

Bradley Cooper traverses across the canyon during his journey through the Pathfinder Canyon area in Wyoming in a scene from ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.’

 Jeff Ellingson/Nat Geo via AP

NEW YORK — For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America. His reward wasn’t an Oscar nomination or a big box office hit. It was a hug from adventurist Bear Grylls and some words of encouragement. “He smashed it,” Grylls says.

Cooper is one of several celebrities — including Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Russell Brand, Troy Kotsur, Rita Ora, Daveed Diggs and Tatiana Maslany — who put their survival skills to the test in a new season of Nat Geo’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.”

