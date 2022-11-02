KINGSPORT — Ballad Health hosted a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the Center for Post-COVID Care, one of the few clinics in the region that will provide long-term care to individuals suffering from complications after contracting COVID-19.
Bob Feagins, executive director of communications and development for the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, talked about the center’s importance to the region.
“I don’t think anybody in this room does not know anyone or has not personally been affected by COVID,” Feagins said. “It was just a horrible pandemic, but Ballad, as it always does, stepped up to the plate and provided first-class care in dealing with the pandemic and dealing with those who had COVID and are continuing to deal with those who are affected by the symptoms and long-term impact. So that’s what this facility here today means to those who still can’t get over COVID and are having to deal with it.”
Feagins said the center “reaffirms Ballad’s commitment to first-class health care.”
In addition to providing care to patients, the center is also active in the research element of COVID and learning about the disease.
The Center for Post-COVID Care Director, Dr. Paul Jett, spoke about how the center came to be.
He said the project has been years in the making, and he was first approached about post-COVID care initiatives in December 2020.
Jett talked about what medical workers have seen in patients seeking post-COVID care, including symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and joint pain.
“We’ve been at this al- most two years in terms of actually treating folks, and we’re starting to get some good data on what that looks like and more consistency, more guidelines and ways to treat these things that are coming at us very fast,” Jett said. “Obviously, we didn’t know much about it, and we’re still seeing that, that patients are having trouble getting back to their normal lives. Things that we see here in the clinic, oftentimes fatigue; patients that have had the disease firsthand know about fatigue during the course of their actual disease state, but afterward, for weeks to months, even years. Now we’re seeing this brain fog, joint pain, lots of other organ systems that are being affected here like the GI system, the renal system and kidneys, we’re seeing a lot of issues with behavioral health as well.”
Jett also said that the center sees many mental health side effects, such as anxiety, depression and PTSD. As a result, the center will have a mental health therapist on staff to help address these issues.
“We’re seeing a lot of patients with anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, and really when you think about just the trauma of what we’ve all been through as a society and as a region, it’s affected all of us,” Jett said. “It’s affected our workflows, it’s affecting our daily lives, and we’re seeing that in just droves here at the clinic.”
Jett said the center’s goal is to help patients go back to living their lives the way they did before having COVID.
Brad Price, senior vice president of market operations and service line integration and development for Ballad Health, talked about some of the things the center has found, including that post-COVID symptoms aren’t only affecting older people but also the younger population. Price said the center has adapted to the many different variants and how to address post-COVID care.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to provide the best access and treatment that we can for the patients of our region,” Price said. “We want this to be a place of hope. A lot of patients are feeling like they’re trapped or there’s no solutions, and they can’t identify exactly what’s going on. And so we really want this to be a center of hope for patients that can find that treatment plan that we can help them work through to find some solutions for that patient.”
At the ribbon-cutting, Ballad Health also played a video of a former patient talking about her experience with the Center for Post-COVID Care.
“The Center for Post-COVID Care to me they’re my saving grace,” Diane Lane said. “The clinic has been super. Everyone made me feel welcome, and they have been more than generous with their time to me. They went the extra mile, and they made me feel like they can get me back where I can live my life again.”
Jett said that anyone who has experienced post-COVID symptoms should contact the center for more information about how to receive post-COVID treatment.
The center is located at 2204 Pavilion Drive, Suite 110, in Kingsport.