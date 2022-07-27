They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but perhaps the same can be said for another A fruit — the avocado. From traditional guacamole to the ultra-trendy avocado toast, avocados have skyrocketed in their popularity over the past decade due to their nutrient profile and versatility.
Avocados are native to Mexico and Central America, with Mexico leading the globe in production thanks to its year-round growing season. It may come as a surprise that avocados are actually a fruit. This is because they come from the flower of the tree and contain a single seed. Due to their nutrient composition, however, we tend to place avocados in the fat category.
Indeed, avocados are heart-healthy fruits, composed primarily of unsaturated fats and contributing many essential vitamins and minerals. Further contributing to its heart-healthy classification, a single avocado boasts 9 grams of fiber and 975 milligrams of potassium — nearly double that of a banana, while being cholesterol, sugar and sodium free. One serving (1/3 of an avocado), provides 10% of the daily value for folate, 10% of the daily value for vitamin K, along with vitamin E and B vitamins.
Avocado Tips
How to…
• Tell if an avocado is ripe: Choose avocados with a firm skin and no soft spots. To tell if it is ripe and ready for use, gently squeeze with the palm of your hand — it should yield to gentle pressure.
• Ripen avocados more quickly: To accelerate ripening, place avocado in a paper bag with an apple or banana for two to five days at room temperature.
• Save half of an avocado: Save the side of the avocado with pit, and squeeze lime or lemon juice over the flesh of the avocado, then cover tightly with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator.
• Store avocados: Avocados can be stored at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
• Slow down ripening: Store in the refrigerator for up to five days.
Whether you’re scooping guacamole with tortillas, spreading them on toast or topping your salads with them, avocados are a tasty way to treat yourself to health.
