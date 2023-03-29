CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of Black Panther, Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes like the Avengers can assemble in Charlotte this spring for a new exhibition about their favorite characters.
“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” is swinging into Discovery Place Science in your friendly neighborhood of uptown Charlotte May 14 and will remain open through Sept. 4. It’s the exhibition’s last stop in the U.S., as well as the only one in the Southeast, before it flies off to Europe, according to Discovery Place.
“This is Discovery Place Science’s first post-pandemic exhibition of this caliber,” museum President and CEO Catherine Wilson Horne said in a statement.
The exhibit celebrates Marvel’s visual and cultural impact and contains more than 300 artifacts. That includes some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which has never been on public display before.
Here are four other things to know:
What’s the Marvel exhibit about?
The exhibition tells Marvel’s story in comics, film and other media. It also commemorates Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 (the comic book with the first appearance of Marvel’s superheroes) as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popularly known as the MCU.
The show covers the origins of the Marvel Universe up to the present day, covering 80 years of pop culture history, said exhibition curator Ben Saunders in a statement. The exhibition is produced by Semmel Exhibitions, Marvel Entertainment and MoPOP.
What cool things can I see at the Marvel exhibit?
The exhibit will have immersive set pieces and interactive installations, along with soundscape created by British composer Lorne Balfe. Among the highlights, visitors can:
— Travel through the mirror dimension of Doctor Strange.
— Check out concept sketches, props and costumes from Marvel Studios movies.
— Take selfies with life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man, The Thing, The Hulk and other characters.
— Interact with vibrant Wakanda statues and learn about Wakanda’s culture and its influence on the Marvel universe.
— See original art from some of Marvel’s most notable comics.
— Step into Tony Stark’s lab to test the capabilities of the Iron Man armor. (There is no word yet if Jarvis, Pepper Potts or Happy will be on hand, however.)
What else should I know?
The exhibit details Marvel’s history and its influence on visual culture, and delves into how Marvel has influenced and drawn inspiration from pop culture.
It also focuses on major comic creators such as Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.
And it takes deep dives about some of its most iconic characters including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Their stories also addressed issues such as gender, race and mental illness.
“Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window,” Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment, said in a statement. “And one of its most compelling messages has always been that anyone, regardless of race, religion or gender, can be a superhero.”
How can I get tickets for the Marvel exhibit?
Tickets for the Marvel exhibition are on sale now and include access to Discovery Place Science’s permanent exhibits and labs.
Prices are $43 for adults ages 18 to 59, $38 for children 2 to 17, and $40 for seniors 60 and older. Tickets cost $1 more on Saturdays and Sundays; children younger than 2 get in free. More details: science.discoveryplace.org/