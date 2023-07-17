Master Gardener logo

Whenever we receive questions, we like to share them and our answers to help others who may have similar issues. Note: the photos referenced in Question 1 are not available for posting here. However, it is always a great idea to send photos of the issue your plants are having to aid in finding an appropriate response. If you have a question of your own, contact us via our website at www.netmga.net.

Question 1: I am concerned about my tree and surrounding trees that could become infected. I am submitting a photo of the top part of a pine that looks dead. Is there a certified and trusted arborist who can check this tree for winter kill, fungi or insect infestation? Meanwhile, what is your opinion? The tree is healthy except for the top 5 feet. We purchased our house with these 40-50 feet pines several years ago. I would estimate these pines are 20 or more years old. I guessed they were Norwegian pine but included a pic of the needles. As I took the next set of pictures, I noticed spittle on branches from spittle bug, but do not know if this is a contributing factor. And yes, the hard frost killed our sturdy and rather large butterfly bush. So not surprised about killing new growth on the pine. However, one pine top and not others? Thank you.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you