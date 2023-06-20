Vegetable gardeners are currently enjoying harvesting the cool-season vegetables that they planted in the spring such as radishes, peas, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, broccoli, etc. They are also enjoying watching their tomato plants produce fruit, which will soon be ripening.

However, this does not mean you are finished planting. June is the time to be planting all kinds of beans, cucumbers, muskmelons, okra, pumpkins, southern peas, summer and winter squash, sweet corn, and watermelon. June is also suitable for transplanting tomato and eggplant seedlings.

