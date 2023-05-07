May is here in the Tri-Cities, and soil is warming up along with the weather, which means we’ve got plenty to do in our gardens. There are seedlings to plant, fruit trees to spray, and it’s potentially warm enough to directly sow seeds into your vegetable and flower beds.

Okra, corn, squash and green beans are good vegetables to start now with this method. If you prefer a flower garden, some of the most successful blooming annuals are alyssum, marigolds and zinnias.

