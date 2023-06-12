June is here, bringing the official end of spring and the start of summer. Many consider this a magical gardening month as the garden comes alive and it’s a joy just to sit and take it all in.

The danger of frost has passed, and you should be able to put plants and seeds directly into the ground now, and some fruits and vegetables will be ready for first harvest this month.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you