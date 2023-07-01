July is here, and it’s time to kick back and enjoy all our efforts in this year’s garden as it reaches its midsummer peak. Along with the usual garden tasks of weeding and watering, many vegetable crops will be producing and ready for harvesting.

With the temperature increasing you will need to stay on top of watering. Try watering first thing in the morning so your plants will be prepared to face the day’s temperatures, and this will help prevent issues with mold. You can also water again, if needed, in the early evening.

