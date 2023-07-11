During the growing season, two of the most common problems with growing vegetables are tomato blight and Septoria leaf spot on tomatoes. Other common problems are Japanese beetles, squash bugs, squash vine borers, flea beetles and downy mildew.

To deal with early and late blight, choose to grow blight-resistant varieties. They are not immune to early or late blight but have a stronger resilience than other types of tomatoes. Early blight is caused by a fungal infection. Early blight attacks leaves and stems, causing the plant to under-produce.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you