Virtually any vegetable can be grown in containers. Growing in containers increases one’s ability to grow vegetables and herbs, as containers can be placed in locations where gardening is not typically possible such as on balconies and porches or adjacent to your driveway.

They can be used in shady and sunny areas around your house that don’t have adequate quality soil for growing.

