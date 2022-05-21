Do we notice the hungry homeless veteran on the corner or see that elderly neighbor struggling to mow his yard? Are we aware of our friend’s need? As we maintain our comfortable little bubbles, we’re often apathetic to other people’s issues. Perhaps the “entitled” have desensitized us to people with real needs.
How often do you help other people? Are you more like the priest and Levite that avoided the needy victim or the Good Samaritan that aided him? Jesus’ life was all about others. He came to save people from their sins, but He also had compassion for the sick and the outcasts.
Helping others is easy until it requires a deep sacrifice of your own comfort. My brother thinks he’s required to live in poverty to help an aging relative live comfortably. He refers to 1 Timothy 5:8, which says to provide for your relatives; yet, I question to what extent?
Jesus encourages extending mercy to others. In our nation, we tend to seek comfort and luxury instead of loving our neighbor as ourselves. Jesus said that we may ask, “Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?” And “He will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’’’ Then the unhelpful “will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life” (Matthew 25:44-46).
The rich young ruler went away sad because he couldn’t give up his great wealth to follow the Lord. Wealth is a tool to be used for good, not to be hoarded. Money isn’t evil; it’s the love of money and greed that corrupts people. “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24).
Another rich man lived in luxury and ignored a beggar starving at his gate. When the selfish man died, he ended up tormented in Hades (Luke 16:19-31). He loved himself more than God and his neighbor. Self-centeredness and sins of omission are accountable to God.
God called the shepherd Amos to be His prophet and warn Israel about this principle. The Israelites were enjoying peace and economic prosperity, but they became a selfish, materialistic society with increased religious, judicial and moral corruption. The Israelites were self-centered idolaters, yet spiritually smug. Amos condemned all those who made themselves rich and powerful at the expense of others, and for exploiting the needy. God’s judgment on Israel was imminent, and they would lose everything. Their remedy was to seek the Lord (Amos 5:4) and execute social justice and righteousness (Amos 5:24).
America’s current condition is similar to Amos’ corrupted Israel. People do not seek God, but pursue power and wealth. Many politicians serve themselves instead of their constituents; moreover, they promote and celebrate immorality. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil” (Isaiah 5:20). This present age involves anti-Christians persecuting those who follow God’s moral laws, and educators and social media eliminating godly speech.
There is a sincere Christian remnant, but are they actively defending biblical standards? This godly minority’s battle is expanding and the world’s spiritual war is intensifying.
Amos’ message from the Lord is relevant for America: “Seek the Lord and live” (Amos 5:6). Love righteousness and justice more than money, power and convenience. Don’t manipulate the oppressed and needy for political gain. Our purpose in this temporary life is to love and please God (2 Corinthians 5:9; Colossians1:10; 1 Thessalonians 4:1).
Do you fight for righteousness and justice in legislation? How observant are you of needy people around you? Are you generous with your time and money? Compare the amount of effort you spend seeking wealth and comfort to your effort in serving God. Are you trying to please Him or yourself?
We’re all guilty to varying degrees and should heed Amos’ timeless warning. Seeking the Lord and obeying Him is wise. He offers the better and more fulfilling life, and rewards His faithful followers both now and in life after death.