Sleep was recently added to the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, along with maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, staying physically active, eating a healthy diet, and controlling your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Getting a good night’s sleep is important. But exactly how much sleep do you need? Recently, the American Heart Association added sleep to its checklist for improving and maintaining your heart health. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains how many hours of sleep people need for optimal heart health.

When it comes to sleep, it turns out quantity is just as important as quality.

