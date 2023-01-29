On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Resort-Fees-Worth

Resort fees run between $20 and $50 per night — and they’ve become one of the most controversial issues in the travel industry.

 AP Photo/Marco Garcia, file

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, a Hyatt resort on 15 beachfront acres in Hawaii, is far from a place to sleep. There are multiple pools, including a lagoon and three infinity pools. As part of the resort fee, you can also take a stand-up paddleboarding course, use the resort’s snorkel equipment and GoPro action camera, and maybe even learn ukulele, hula or mixology.

It’s all marketed as complimentary — but it’s only sort of so. Andaz Maui is one of what the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates is 6% of all hotels that charge a resort fee. These fees run between $20 and $50 per night — and they’ve become one of the most controversial issues in the travel industry.

