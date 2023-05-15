Lee UT Bio Pic1 - Crop R

Lee Rumble is a certified arborist and University of Tennessee agriculture and natural resources extension agent.

Lee Rumble, a certified arborist and University of Tennessee agriculture and natural resources extension agent, will discuss “Handling the Holiday Freeze — The Impact of Weather Events on Our Trees and Shrubs” on Thursday, May 18.

Rumble’s talk will begin at 7 p.m. at the BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Hwy. 354) in Johnson City. Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited.

