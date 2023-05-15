Lee Rumble, a certified arborist and University of Tennessee agriculture and natural resources extension agent, will discuss “Handling the Holiday Freeze — The Impact of Weather Events on Our Trees and Shrubs” on Thursday, May 18.
Rumble’s talk will begin at 7 p.m. at the BrightRidge Auditorium, 2600 Boones Creek Road (Hwy. 354) in Johnson City. Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited.
Gardeners and property owners are concerned about how the 2022 holiday freeze affected the trees and shrubs in their landscapes and are wondering what they should do now.
Rumble will explain how extreme weather — in particular the holiday freeze — impacted woody plants and what next steps should be taken to deal with any damage and promote plant health.
Rumble is an agriculture and natural resources extension agent in Knox County. As a Tennessee native originally from Nashville, he has always considered East Tennessee to be his “forever home.”
Rumble received his International Society of Arboriculture arborist certification in May 2010 after nearly a decade in the arboricultural industry. This milestone became the inspiration for his future educational endeavors. Immediately thereafter, he began following his passions and by 2019 had completed degrees in horticulture, plant and soil science, and botany. He conducted his master’s research in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Rumble said his close working relationship with the public prior to his schooling, along with his desire to educate others, is what led him to UT Extension.
After graduation, he immediately sought to find a role that would allow him to continue to be both a lifelong learner and an educator in East Tennessee.
For more information about Rumble’s Thursday lecture, call 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com or visit the Southern Appalachian Plant Society website at http://saps.us/.