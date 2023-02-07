Have you ever wondered when “getting organized” became all the rage and who invented organizing? As a certified professional organizer, I’ve read a lot about the history of organizing. Many people may recognize the names of well-known organizers, especially those from TV shows like “Hoarders,” “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” and “Get Organized with the Home Edit.” But you may be surprised to learn that the history goes back much further.
— Early writing about order and simplicity
One of the first books to mention order in homes was the 1911 book “The House in Good Taste,” by pioneer interior designer Elsie de Wolfe. A major theme of the book was de Wolfe’s emphasis on what she considered essential: “Simplicity!” Over the years as department stores like Montgomery Ward and Sears rose in popularity, Americans began to consider the possibility of rising to a different social class through acquiring more stuff. And boy have we continued to accumulate!
In 1924, American Unitarian minister Caroline Bartlett Crane, who became known as “America’s housekeeper,” won a contest organized by a campaign called “Better Homes in America.” Crane’s questions sound similar to those a professional organizer would use: “Are our houses cluttered with disguised liabilities, rooms we don’t effectively use, pictures we don’t see (and likely, are not worth seeing), useless furniture and bric-a-brac we haven’t the courage to get rid of?”
— Professional organizers emerge
Organizing as a profession began to emerge formally in the 1970s. The first person to publish material specifically about organizing was Stephanie Winston, author of the 1978 manual “Getting Organized: The Easy Way to Put Your Life in Order.” Gradually, more people began working as organizers, and in 1983 the National Association of Professional Organizers was launched. The profession has continued to grow rapidly since the 1980s and shows no signs of slowing down.
— The real inventor of organizing
While this walk through history is fascinating, if you want to see the true origin of organizing, you have to go back much further. In fact, you have to go back to the very beginning of time. Christians shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the creator of organizing is none other than God, the Creator of life itself. The genesis of organizing begins in Genesis.
From the very first moment of existence, God had a detailed plan for everything! Creation is the first example of many in Scripture. Others include instructions for building the ark and the tabernacle, instructions for ceremonies and sacrifices, church leadership and worship services, and numerous others. Our God is a scheduler, a planner, and a detail-oriented God.
— The connection between order and peace
We can see this part of God’s nature in I Corinthians 14:33 “For God is not a God of disorder but of peace.” If God is not a God of disorder, He is a God of order. God is linked to order, and order is linked to peace. Just as peace and order go hand in hand in this Scripture, God knows that peace and order go hand in hand in our lives. When we unclutter the chaos in our lives and make room in our hearts and homes for what matters most, our lives are more peaceful.
There is a strong connection between order in our life and our spiritual health.
So often Christians fail to see that our spiritual life isn’t just a section of our lives, a proverbial slice of the pie in a symbolic pie chart alongside work/family/health/etc. Our relationship with God is woven through all of our life, and our commitment to Him should color everything we do.
I am passionate about showing the connection between order and peace. I wrote my first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” to help people understand this connection.
— New podcast
And now I’m thrilled to announce my new podcast, “Uncluttered: Shaping Your Heart & Home for What Matters Most,” which is a continuation of that theme. The focus of the podcast is not just how to be organized but why it’s important, from a biblical standpoint, that we leave the chaos and clutter in our lives behind.
I’ve teamed up with author and former professional organizer Liana George for the podcast, which launched on Jan. 4. The first five episodes are available now. Episode 6 will be released on Feb. 15, and a new episode will be available every other Wednesday afterward.
You can watch the episodes on YouTube or listen on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music, among others. You can also find both the video and audio versions of the podcast on our website uncluttered.faith.
I sincerely hope you find the podcast helpful on your faith walk and your journey toward becoming “Uncluttered.” I’d love to know what you learn!