Nature or nurture — it’s a question as old as time. At its most basic, the question centers on whether we are the way we are because of the genetic material handed down from our parents or because of the environments to which we’re exposed. Does a student achieve a certain level of excellence in academics because their parents passed on their “smart” genes or because the student has excellent teachers, study skills and a supportive home environment? Is someone born creative, or do they learn it over time?
Nature or nurture? It’s always complicated!
Nature refers to heredity and genetic predispositions handed down from parents at birth. It boils down to the genetic code built into our DNA, the strands of genetic material we were gifted at conception. Some physical traits, such as eye color and blood type, are based purely on nature.
Nurture describes environmental factors that influence a person’s development. These factors include parenting style, educational experiences and cultural background, among others. While we tend to think of these factors during childhood, our environment plays a role throughout our lives. A few examples of traits determined largely by our environment include our values, exposure to trauma, and relationship experiences.
But the truth about nature vs. nurture is that in nearly all cases, it’s the interplay of nature and nurture that influences our traits and behavior. In short, it’s complicated.
Are we born with (or without) organizing skills? Maybe
Many people are gifted with some inherent organizing ability. These are the people like Marie Kondo (and me) who began joyfully sorting the contents of their rooms during early childhood. For those who find pleasure in bringing order, it feels almost like a compulsion. Presented with items placed haphazardly on a surface, I will feel strongly compelled to put these items in order, whether or not those items belong to me.
On the flip side of the coin, many people are comfortable surrounded by disorder and feel no such compulsion. Or maybe they’re not necessarily comfortable with it, but to consider putting items in order is not only distasteful, but also overwhelming. They might be able to bring some order to the items, but it won’t come easily to them, and they probably won’t enjoy the process.
But wait — The answer’s not that easy!
If you read the above paragraphs, you might think my answer is an easy “Yes! We’re born with the ability to organize.” But that’s not my final answer. Let me explain by telling you a story.
From the day she was born, Julie lived in a “constant state of disorder.” She was spontaneous and creative, loved to “live in the moment,” and was always scrambling. She was the kind of person that spent days looking for misplaced papers, lost phone numbers and car keys. She lost little things and big things — passports, driver’s licenses, cameras, etc.
When Julie’s first baby was three weeks old, she decided to take her for a stroll. When the baby awoke from her nap, Julie went to get the baby and head out but stopped to consider that she might need to take along a few supplies. She started gathering diapers, extra clothes, toys, etc. By the time she had the diaper bag ready, two hours had passed, and the baby had fallen asleep again. Her window of opportunity was gone.
Julie realized that if she ever wanted to take the baby out, she needed a well-organized diaper bag. So she spent some time grouping the items she’d assembled and assigning a location in the diaper bag to each category for quick access. This simple exercise was her first successful organizing activity. Once she saw how much easier life was with an organized diaper bag, she moved on to organizing other areas of her home.
Organizing became something she enjoyed and something at which she excelled. She would eventually go on to start her own professional organizing business and to write several books on organizing, including one that many (including me) consider to be one of the best organizing books of all (“Organizing from the Inside Out”). Julie’s story clearly illustrates that organizing is a skill that can be learned!
Even if ”You’re born with it” there’s still much to learn!
I’ve already admitted my natural inclination to put things in order. However, when I decided in 2016 to begin a professional organizing business to help others bring order to their lives, I didn’t just assume I already knew everything.
I found a local organizer who could serve as a mentor. While assisting her in organizing jobs with clients, I could observe her interactions, ask questions and practice my own skills under her supervision. I quickly joined NAPO (National Association of Organizing and Productivity Professionals) and took the classes they recommended as a foundation for starting my business. Through my initial education, I discovered that while many of the skills that came naturally to me were helpful, some needed to be either tweaked or frankly unlearned.
I believe the same principles apply in innumerable other professions. I recently had a conversation with an artist at a coffee shop.
She was using a complicated tablet for sketching that grabbed my attention. I asked about her tablet and the sketches, and we had a great conversation about natural artistic ability vs. learning.
She admitted to having some inborn inclinations but also said she had been training for many years to reach her current skill level.
So how can I learn to organize?
There are innumerable resources to learn basic organizing skills! Julie Morgenstern’s book is a great start. And honestly, it depends on what you want to learn specifically, what kind of learner you are, and your preference for receiving educational content.
On my website (https://shipshape.solutions/resources), I’ve included a list of some of my favorite books and podcasts related to organizing, simplicity and habit changes.
In addition, all of my newspaper articles from 2017 until now (103 to date!) are available on my website as well (https://shipshape.solutions/blog), organized by topic.
In conclusion, organizing comes naturally for some people. If that’s true for you, there’s always more to learn! But even if it doesn’t come naturally for you, organizing is a skill that can definitely be learned! It’s never too late, and there are no lost causes. You may not be destined for a career in the organizing industry, but you can certainly learn the basic skills.
And you’ll discover just like Julie Morgenstern that being organized can greatly improve the quality of your life!