Last summer, I got a worrisome call from my father. When he described his symptoms, I knew the situation was serious. I picked him up the following morning for a doctor’s appointment, but as soon as I saw him, I knew we needed to head to the emergency room instead.

In a whirlwind few weeks, he went from living independently and working to being dependent on others for the first time. These quick changes required us to quickly sort through his belongings, sell as much as possible, get records together, and move him into assisted living. Thankfully, his health stabilized, and he’s doing well.

Angie Hyche is a certified professional organizer, author, speaker and podcaster. Visit her website at https://shipshape.solutions/ for free resources, information about her presentations, and to subscribe to her newsletter. You’ll receive her Top 10 Organizing Tips, Top 10 Organizing Products, and The Ten Commandments of Organizing.

