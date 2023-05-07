050623angiehyche

‘Project Pocketbook’ was seeking donations of new or gently used pocketbooks for homeless women.

 Contributed

When decluttering, sentimental items present the biggest challenge. Letting go of an item with associated memories can be especially difficult.

This blog post is by my friend Brenda Tringali, a fellow certified professional organizer and owner of At Your Fingertips Organizing. Brenda’s post is powerful because she’s honest about her emotions but works through them by envisioning the item’s second life as well as recalling her mother’s values.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Angie Hyche, CPO, is a certified professional organizer, author and speaker. She loves to hear from readers and listeners. Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions. For more on Brenda Tringali, visit https://atyourfingertipsorganizing.com/.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you