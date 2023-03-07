As an author and avid reader, you’re probably not surprised to learn that I love books! Given free time, you’re likely to find me enjoying a good book. When my husband and I moved into a smaller space, we had to let go of a large amount of books. While this was difficult, I was reassured that I would still be able to get almost any book by simply taking a short walk to the Kingsport Public Library.
Book lovers often have trouble letting go. Consequently, their bookshelves can get overcrowded and cluttered, so much so that they can’t easily find the book they want. I’ve seen many shelves with books stacked high, often with a second or third row of books as well. An ever- expanding book collection plus decorative items and random objects are a perfect equation for bookshelf clutter and disorder.
Following are my tips for decluttering and organizing your bookcase, as well as suggestions for how to celebrate your accomplishment.
Before diving in, it’s always a good idea to start by asking some questions and making a plan.
Think
Consider the bookcase as it is now. What do you like or not like?
Here are some specific questions to consider:
Do you like the overall look?
What have you (or others in the home) complained about?
Does it look messy and disorganized or tidy and in good order?
Is it too crowded or not full enough?
Can you find what you need?
Are there too many decorative elements? Not enough?
My favorite question: If we could wave a magic wand and this bookcase was exactly the way you want it, what would it look like? How would it function? Websites and Pinterest boards can give you inspiration and tips for styling a bookcase. Use these as a resource while you imagine and plan for your perfect end result.
Plan
Now that you know your ultimate goal, it’s time to make your plan! I recommend recording your plan, either on paper or digitally. The more detailed you are, the more likely you are to complete it, especially if you are interrupted during the process. Recruit other household members to help if appropriate.
How you’ll carry out your plan depends on how much time you’ve got available. If you’ve got a big chunk of time (ideal but not necessary), you’ll likely be able to complete everything at once. If not, you might break the work up over several sessions. Either approach works as long as you’re committed to seeing it through to the end.
Do
It’s time for action!
Here are my suggested steps for decluttering and organizing your bookcase. If you’re doing this in small segments of time, you can use the same steps but focus on one shelf at a time.
Gather a few empty boxes for donations, recycling, items for another area of the home, or items that need to be given to someone.
Pull everything off, organizing into categories as you go.
Items leaving the bookcase:
— Donate. Consider donating any book you don’t intend to read (for the first time or again). If it’s not being used, it’s just taking up space. Someone else could enjoy that book! Also consider donating any other item on your shelves that you don’t use or enjoy looking at anymore.
— Recycle. Paper, cardboard, etc.
— Another area of the home or give to someone. Be sure to distribute these quickly so that box isn’t still around months from now.
Items you will be keeping:
— Books.
Did you like the way your books were organized before, or would you like to change it up? There’s no one right way to do it! You can organize alphabetically by author’s last name, by genre, by color, or any way you want!
As you pull off the books, put categories together according to how you want them organized.
— Decorative items.
You may want to include decorative items on their bookcases. Plants, trinkets and photos can give some visual interest. You may have items elsewhere in the home that you’d like to incorporate into your bookcase. If so, grab them and add them to the ones you’ve pulled off.
Donate any decorative items you don’t enjoy anymore.
Clean:
This is the perfect time to clean the shelves, books and decorative items. Don’t miss this golden opportunity!
Replace and organize:
Now for the fun part! Remember your magic wand wish? It’s time to assemble the bookcase you wanted!
Note: this may be a trial and error process. Don’t hesitate to try different arrangements until you find the one that works best for you and that is most pleasing to the eye.
Celebrate
Enjoy your completed project! While the finished product is a reward in and of itself, there’s always a good reason to celebrate the fruits of your labor. Here are my suggestions:
If you don’t already have one, get a library card and enjoy this free resource. I love my local library!
Make an account online to keep track of your books and read reviews. My favorite is Goodreads. I especially enjoy consulting my “Want to Read” list when it’s time to start a new book.
And my favorite: Pull a book off the shelf and curl up in a comfy spot to read!
How’s your bookcase look? How are you celebrating?
I’d love to know how it went and what you’re reading!
Angie Hyche, CPO®, is a certified professional organizer, author, and speaker. Her first book, “Unholy Mess: What the Bible Says about Clutter,” is available on Amazon, and her podcast, “Uncluttered: Shaping Your Heart & Home for What Matters Most,” is available on YouTube and your favorite podcast platform. She loves to hear from readers and listeners! Email her at angie@shipshape.solutions.