Amateur radio or HAM radio has been around since the early 1900s. The most early form of amateur radio is transmission via Morse Code, which is still in use today and is now called CW. Most forms of communication nowadays on radio are voice communications. Most people talk to people in whatever country they live in on the different bands (aka like radio stations but for amateur operators). Some people also talk to operators in other countries, which is another hobby inside the amateur radio hobby called DXing.
To operate on amateur radio frequencies, a license from the FCC is required. Most people who get licensed to use the radio bands do it just for the hobby aspect of it. However, it’s a good idea to get licensed in the event of a mass blackout of cellular networks. If this were to happen, radio would remain as the sole form of communication, as radio usually is always the last thing to survive and to communicate on. Even now, there are operators who specialize in emergency communications in the event of a natural disaster and use HAM to communicate with the people in the area of the event to get help sent their way.
To get licensed, it is recommended to study the American Radio Relay League’s handbook for the Technician Class license, and take the 35-question test that is administered by your local radio club. Once you pass you are issued a call sign, and you can now get on the air.
Personally, I don’t have a license yet, but I’m hoping to get one soon. The only challenge for me and most people wanting to get into this hobby is the price of the radios themselves. But other than that, my reason to get a license is for the hobby and also for the emergency contact aspect of it. I think that it would be good to have that certification if ever needed so that I could help people in need.
I would also encourage the reader to look into amateur radio if you are looking for a new hobby, because it’s a pretty cool hobby, and it’s one of the few that actually benefits the real world and allows communications with people in danger.