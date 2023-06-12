Music tells stories and often makes people recall moments in their life.
Certain songs take them back to a specific time and place. When you have been through a breakup and you hear a song that resonates with your feelings, you have that connection.
Even if you can’t express how you feel about the situation, the song speaks through you.
Now, every time you hear that song, it takes you back to that time in your life.
As someone who loves music, I create playlists of songs from periods of my life. I started creating playlists when I was in high school. I would listen to different genres, from classic rock to country. If I liked the song, I would add it to the playlist. I would often find a connection with a song.
My orientation day of high school, I remember leaving and the song “Got My Mind Set on You” by George Harrison was playing. That became the first song in my playlist for my freshman year of high school. While the song doesn’t hold any personal significance for me, I remember hearing it and recalling me leaving my orientation day. That was the beginning of creating these playlists.
Each year of high school, I would add songs that resonated with situations in my life.
Sophomore year, there was the song “Do You Believe in Love?” by Huey Lewis and the News, which spoke to me falling in love for the first time. Junior year came around, and the song “My Life” by Billy Joel spoke volumes about how I felt about people trying to bring me down.
I recently celebrated my 10-year high school reunion. It made me want to revisit my senior year playlist. I listened to every song, and I recalled every moment from that school year. Hearing “Hope on the Rocks” by Toby Keith reminded me of my first day working at Burger King. I had bought the CD after my first shift.
“Take a Little Ride” by Jason Aldean brought back memories of me blasting it in the Food City parking lot, trying to get the attention of some girls. “Beat this Summer” by Brad Paisley made me so anxious about what was to come after graduation. Each song had its own story that played a memory in my mind and plucked the strings of my heart.
I still create playlists today. I believe it is important to highlight the moments in your life through music playlists. It can be any period of your life. It can be any song you enjoy.
Find the songs that connect with you. The playlist serves as a memory. When you look back on that sad song, think of what you went through, but also look where you are now. It may seem melancholy to look back on the past, but it is good to see how much you’ve grown as an individual.
There could be songs that bring a smile to your face from all the fun times you had in your youth. Every story is different. Every song has a story that taps into your emotion. Music is a language that we know but we can’t often speak it. It speaks for us.
Create playlists for songs that make an impact on your life. Whether it is on Spotify or Apple Music, or even on a burned CD, compile a list of songs that remind you of a time in your life. Years from now, you can revisit it and recall that time in your life. You can build your own musical time capsule.