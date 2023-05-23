I have admired Dylan since I was a teenager. I like to listen to old music, and when I came across Dylan, I looked at music differently. I have studied his music starting from his self-titled debut album, which came out in 1962, to his most recent release, 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” I believe Dylan is perhaps one of the greatest songwriters in music history.

I was fortunate to see him perform live in November 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour to promote his new album was delayed. I purchased tickets and got seats about five rows away from the stage.

Alex Daugherty is the social media coordinator for Six Rivers Media. He can be reached by email at adaugherty@sixrivers media.com.

