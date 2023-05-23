I have admired Dylan since I was a teenager. I like to listen to old music, and when I came across Dylan, I looked at music differently. I have studied his music starting from his self-titled debut album, which came out in 1962, to his most recent release, 2020’s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” I believe Dylan is perhaps one of the greatest songwriters in music history.
I was fortunate to see him perform live in November 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour to promote his new album was delayed. I purchased tickets and got seats about five rows away from the stage.
I was excited for the concert. My wife and I arrived early because we wanted to beat traffic, plus we had to pick up tickets at the box office. We were standing outside, waiting for the doors to open, when a woman came out and informed us, “You are not allowed to have your phones on during the performance.”
At first, I misheard what she said. “You can’t take any pictures or videos at the request of the artist,” she said. I was shocked. I guess Dylan didn’t like his picture taken. At first, I was upset because I wanted to document the event, but I am sure Dylan had his reasons for not wanting to be photographed. He has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. He has his reasons, and I was OK with that.
The lady informed us, if anyone were to take a video or photo, they would be removed from the venue. I considered sneaking a picture, but I didn’t want to risk the chance of not seeing Dylan perform.
We finally entered the building and picked up the tickets. Before going to our seats, we stopped by to purchase some T-shirts. I always buy shirts for each concert I go to. The shirt had the album cover of his new album, with tour dates on the back. I realized this would be my only proof that I had been to this concert.
We found our seats and were in awe of how close they were to the stage. We had about an hour to kill, so we just sat there and waited patiently.
The moment I saw the spotlight hit Dylan, I was mesmerized. I was watching Bob Dylan perform live. I was in the presence of a music legend. The smile on my face told the story. He performed a majority of his new album. Each song was a story. Dylan sang each note with his deep voice, transporting the audience into an experience I had never witnessed before.
I had been to concerts before, and I always wanted to get pictures and videos of the artists performing. Since I didn’t have my phone, I couldn’t do that. I sat there and hung on every word. It was like hearing a poet recite his work. He sang songs from his catalog in different styles than the originals. He changed the lyrics to some his songs and sang them like he just made them up. He put on a performance that I will never forget.
I celebrate Dylan’s birthday every year by listening to his music. I am very fortunate I was able to see him perform. It was more than a concert. It was a historical experience.
I got to see an artist who has been an influence on the world of music.
What if Bob Dylan didn’t exist? Where would music be today?
That is hard to answer, considering he is very important to the music world. I believe he is the best songwriter in music. His music has been a soundtrack to my life.
I am glad he is still making music and touring at his age. It reminds me of a line from “Tangled Up in Blue”: “The only thing I knew how to do was to keep on keeping on like a bird that flew.” He is doing that. At 82, he is still telling us stories through his music.