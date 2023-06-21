It is very important to keep your pup hydrated if they are going to be in the sun all day. Having fresh water on hand will help prevent your dog from drinking the ocean water, which can be harmful to your dog’s health.
Metro Creative Connection
Beach weather is here, and many people are bringing their dogs along for this summer activity. You can have a safe, fun-filled day with your canine companion if there is a little extra planning involved. To help owners have the best beach experience possible with their dogs, the American Kennel Club offers the following safety tips:
— Bring plenty of water. It is very important to keep your pup hydrated if they are going to be in the sun all day. Having fresh water on hand will help prevent your dog from drinking the ocean water, which can be harmful to your dog’s health. Try investing in a portable water bowl for easy access.
— Provide shade. Be sure to bring an umbrella with you, especially if you plan to stay at the beach for an extended period of time. This will ensure your dog has a place to get out of the sun and rest.
— Consider taking your dog swimming. Many dogs like to swim, and it can be a great way for them to get some exercise. However, make sure your dog feels comfortable in the water. Start slowly in shallow water, or with you nearby to give them support. You can also begin training with a life vest.
— Use sunscreen. It is always a good idea to apply dog-friendly sunblock to make sure your canine friends are protected from the sun rays. Dogs that are hairless, have a short or light-colored coat are especially vulnerable to the sun.
— Rinse off. Don’t forget to rinse your pup off after they are done playing. Swimming in other bodies of water such as pools and lakes can have harmful affects on your pup. Make sure to rinse or shampoo your dog’s coat. Don’t forget to dry out their ears as well.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.