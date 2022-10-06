N2205P25006C

Yoga brings together physical and mental disciplines that may help you relax and manage stress.

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am a mother of two, work full time and am also a breast cancer survivor. I know physical exercise is important, so I try to visit the gym a few times a week for weight training and to walk. A friend recently invited me to a yoga class. I have never thought about adding yoga to my fitness routine. What are the benefits, and how would I get started?

ANSWER: Yoga is a wonderful form of exercise that provides benefits that walking and strength training do not provide. In Eastern cultures, yoga is not seen as exercise, but rather “a moving meditation.” In the Western world, many people know power yoga or vinyasa yoga, which are classified as exercise.

