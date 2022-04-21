NASHVILLE — As more than a billion people prepare to observe Earth Day by participating in activities to protect the planet, AAA – The Auto Club Group is sharing ways Americans can do their part while traveling.
- Reduce carbon footprint by bringing reusable water and toiletry bottles, and having travel documents sent electronically instead of printed.
- Be mindful of energy and water usage by taking shorter showers, reusing bath towels, and keeping heat/air conditioning at moderate temperatures.
- Travel during the off-season or to less popular areas to limit infrastructure challenges created by over-tourism.
- Shop and eat locally to support the community.
- Purchase locally made souvenirs (preferably handmade) and pay a fair price.
- Honor local customs and immerse yourself in the local culture.
- Donate to an organization or plan to volunteer.
All these activities are examples of sustainable travel, a concept that focuses on how to maintain travel and tourism without hurting or exploiting natural or cultural environments in the process.
This includes using the revenue generated by travelers to benefit destinations and the people that live there. It also means being conscientious of the resources you use and how your behavior can impact the places you visit.
AAA announces partnership with Tourism Cares
Today, AAA – The Auto Club Group announced an expanded partnership with Tourism Cares, a 501c3 non-profit organization that uses the travel industry to create a positive impact for the people and places impacted by travel.
“We’re proud to partner with Tourism Cares, an organization that shares our commitment to help the travel and tourism industry thrive responsibly over the long term,” said Debbie Haas, VP of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Research has shown over time, and particularly now, that enjoying the outdoors is one of the top reasons people travel. Increasingly travelers, especially younger generations, care about sustainability. By understanding the needs and expectations of travelers, our organizations can work together toward a sustainable future.”
In addition to Tourism Cares, AAA partners with travel providers who prioritize helping people, the planet and wildlife.
“Our largest tour partner, The Travel Corporation, has a long-standing and deep commitment to sustainability, which allows our clients to have confidence that their vacation investment is being made with a socially responsible organization. Through our partners, we offer many itineraries that help people enjoy wilderness and appreciate local cultures," added Haas.
AAA provides the following self-serve resources for travelers seeking eco-friendly options:
- Browse eco-friendly hotel accommodations at AAA.com/Diamonds.
- Search for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on the AAA Mobile App.
- Plan a trip using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner and digital TourBook Guides.
“Sustainability is a journey and we’re committed to helping travelers build from where they are, for an increasingly positive impact,” Haas continued.