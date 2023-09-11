NASHVILLE – Although the summer travel season just came to an end, Tennesseans are already beginning to lock in their travel plans for the holidays.

In fact, according to a new AAA survey, nearly three in five (57%) residents are already planning to take a holiday vacation. Over half of them (56%) are booking holiday travel plans earlier this year due to higher travel prices. Nearly half of holiday travelers (49%) say they’re planning at least one flight during the holiday season.





