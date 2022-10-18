KINGSPORT — For many, turning 104 years old seems an inconceivable milestone. But for Dr. Robert Miller, it is right around the corner.
Approaching his 104th birthday on Oct. 29, Robert “Bob” Miller has been a beloved resident of Kingsport since his arrival in 1948. Before he reached Kingsport, he grew up in Chester, South Carolina. In 1939, he earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Erskine College, where he was later inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame.
Miller went on to study at then-Clemson College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned his doctorate in chemistry in 1948. In the middle of his graduate studies, he was called to serve in Washington, D.C.’s Naval Research Laboratory, where he worked for nearly four years of World War II.
He married his wife Doris in 1943, and the two celebrated nearly 76 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. Miller took his first job in Kingsport with Eastman Kodak in 1948, where he worked until his retirement in 1984.
Miller is currently a resident at Asbury Place (formerly Baysmont), in which he walks about a mile every single day. “Exercise is important to maintaining good health,” Miller said.
He has inspired all of Asbury Place’s residents to “Be like Bob,” a heartfelt motto celebrating Miller’s perseverance despite his age.
His father highly discouraged smoking, and Miller credits much to this for his old age. He also stresses the importance of eating moderately and exercising regularly.
“The longevity was a surprise,” Miller said with a laugh. “I never thought I’d live this long.”
Above all, Miller says that a positive attitude is the most important part.
“People are unhappy because of what’s going on between their ears,” he said. “I believe in living. Enjoy life. You only have it once, so make it count.”
Miller also encourages others to “learn from bad decisions” and “embrace opportunities as they come.”
With nearly 104 years of life, Miller’s accomplishments and contributions are extensive. He has visited 23 countries and all 50 states, served with the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce, hiked up hundreds of mountains across the globe, and was one of Asbury Place’s founding members, among many other achievements.
Miller enjoys flying planes, singing in church choirs and participating in Asbury Place’s events, including the ongoing release of the butterflies, a resident-led activity celebrating the release of newly formed butterflies from Asbury Place. He is also a father of four, grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 11.
Miller continues to walk and serve his community and looks back on his life with only one regret. “I didn’t train for my first hike in Rocky Mountain Park,” he said.
Miller celebrates his upcoming birthday with gratitude and thankfulness.
“I have had a full, rich life,” he said with a smile.