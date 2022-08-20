LIFE-ENV-NC-RAREBIRD-DMT

A painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America — rests on a log.

 Steve Byland/Dreamstime/TNS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bob Karp waited nearly three hours through a hot August Sunday for a glimpse of the painted bunting — sometimes called the most gorgeous bird in North America, with its feathers flashing red, green and blue.

And just about the time Karp had given up hope, walking back to his car at Dix Park in Raleigh, it landed in front of him, posing, rewarding his patience.

