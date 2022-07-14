KINGSPORT — Fred “Pappy” Vineyard’s appearance made it clear he loved motorcycles. He often wore motorcycle shirts and gear and owned a few shops related to his favorite hobby. But it seems what you couldn’t see — his generosity and a history of giving — is what most will remember about the former downtown Kingsport business owner.
“He did a lot for people that no one ever even knew about,” said Roger Quillen, one of Vineyard’s lifelong friends. “He was the kind of guy that would help anybody.
"I would like for people to know Kingsport lost a really good guy.”
Vineyard passed away at 78 years old on Saturday, June 18. He was a native of Kingsport, where he owned Pappy’s Custom T's on Main Street for 48 years, along with locations in Pikeville, Kentucky, and Daytona, Florida.
Vineyard was also a graduate of Ketron High school and later served in the U.S. Army. But his greatest passion revolved around motorcycles.
Vineyard was a founding member of the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club of Blountville and a founding member and president of the Tri-Cities Motorcycle Club. To honor Vineyard, his family and motorcycle friends recently hosted a funeral ride through Kingsport and Scott County.
“Fred loved talking about old times,” Quillen said. “Everyone thought we were a rough and tumble group, but let me tell you, (the Peacemakers) built a lot of wheelchair ramps and houses and fixed a lot of cars. People don’t always realize that.”
Vineyard was known for his heart for giving. The event most associated with Vineyard is the annual toy drive held around Christmas time, in addition to the many moments he helped others throughout his life.
“He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it,” Quillen told the Times News. "He fed people. He loaned people money that he never saw back.
“I remember he had a very nice motorcycle jacket in his shop. I gave him $100 for it, but he wouldn’t take it. I told him he could sell it for a lot more than that. But he said, ‘You’re my friend and I want you to have it.’”
Quillen is far from the only person with words to share about Vineyard.
Vineyard’s daughter, Misty Denman, asked friends and family to submit words they would use to describe her father online.
“Compassion,” Marty Price posted in memory of Vineyard. “He had compassion toward all, helping those in need, putting them before himself, offering second chances and hand ups instead of handouts to those that needed a new start ... (He was) loyal to those in his circle no matter the situation. Intelligent and determined — he found ways to keep his business going and thriving through all the ups and downs for so many years.”
“A True Legend that had a heart of gold and put everybody else’s needs before his own,” Vicky Gibson said, describing Vineyard. “He was a hero and a warrior that loved everybody and was a great friend. And he always had a smile on his face no matter what he was going through.”
One commenter, Shannon Poore, said simply, “The headline should say “LEGEND.”
For Denman, her father will be remembered for his perseverance and his love for others.
“He was a hard working man and he lived a life of giving,” Denman told the Times News. “I know there are so many things to be said, but right now I just can't wrap my head around the fact that he's gone after recovering so well. I love and miss him so much already. That's why I made the post, so the community could speak for me.”
Vineyard doesn’t just leave legacy of compassion — his friends and family say he also left inspiration for all.
“We all miss him, from the old school bunch that remembers him,” Quillen said. “I hope I can be half of what he was.”
