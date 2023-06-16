TF236048

The origins of Juneteenth date back to June 19, 1865. Months after Confederate forces surrendered in the American Civil War, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were finally told they were free.

In 2021, President Joseph Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which established an official holiday to commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The act became law and the holiday was celebrated two days later.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its third official Juneteenth holiday, here is an in-depth look at what the day is all about.

