After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a 7-pound, 8-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me 23 years ago.

The very moment I became a parent, fear became a renewed part of my life. Would I be a good dad? Would I be able to keep him safe? Most of all, would I be able to stand firm when he wanted to go the wrong way, and I had to stand against him? That fear came twice more for me in the form of two little girls who both have a black belt in wrapping dad around their finger.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, North Carolina, a widely traveled evangelist, and the author of several books. He can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.