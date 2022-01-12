BLOUNTVILLE — Father and son Tim and Brandon Keller have been recognized for their “heroic” and “lifesaving” actions” by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jeff Cassidy presented the men with plaques during a brief ceremony on Monday.
Tim and Brandon Keller “forever changed the life of the driver and we are very proud of them,” Cassidy said in a statement.
On Christmas Day, the Kellers were traveling on Hawley Road when they came upon an overturned vehicle in the roadway. Upon checking the vehicle, they discovered that someone was inside the car, which was smoking.
The driver of the vehicle, an 89-year-old man, was trapped upside down by the seat belt. The Kellers sprang into action and worked to remove the driver from the vehicle as it began to catch fire. The Kellers successfully extricated the driver, who survived the incident.