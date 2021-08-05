ROGERSVILLE — Two meetings next week in Rogersville are aimed at connecting new Hawkins County residents with various services and/or volunteer and charitable organizations that match their interest.
Former Hawkins County “migrant” Jake Jacobs, who owns the Amis Mill historic site near Rogersville, is hosting a meeting on Tuesday evening intended to create a network of new county residents working together with “locals.”
A lunch meeting scheduled for Wednesday at noon at the Shepherd Center in Rogersville will give area non-profits an opportunity to link digitally with potential new volunteers.
Jacobs, who moved to Hawkins county in 2008 from Colorado, told the Times News on Wednesday that the entire region, especially Hawkins County, is being inundated with “migrants.”
Hawkins County officials have stated that 2020 was the biggest year in recent memory for land purchases by folks from out-of-state who are attracted to low taxes, beautiful scenery and outdoor activities.
“They’re city dwellers and they need education”
“They keep coming to the restaurant, and I’m visiting with them, and they have needs to assimilate into the community,” Jacobs said. “But they don’t know where things are. Most of them are here to assume a sustainable agrarian lifestyle, so they’re wanting to learn how to garden and grow animals, and take care of property. But, they’re city dwellers and they need education.”
Jacobs added, “So me and some of my friends — also past migrants — who are also sustainable, decided we need to help these folks out and assimilate them into the community because a lot of them are really high quality professional people who are really going to enhance the area.”
Rogersville doesn’t have an official welcome wagon or a newcomers club, so Jacobs and some friends decided to create one. Among those friends is Woody Boyd, who is creating a QR code system to link Hawkins County residents, either newcomers or otherwise, to various groups and organizations that share similar interests.
Jacobs is encouraging non-profit groups to acquire one of those QR codes and distribute them to area residents, with an emphasis on new arrivals.
“We’re going to create a network of citizens”
The QR code will link people with that organization’s contact information and allow that person to enter their email so the organization can contact them.
Among the organizations suggested for this QR code are nonprofits such as fire and rescue agencies, ministries, missions and charitable organization in need of volunteers. It would also be handy for organizations and clubs that provide services or activities such as the UT Agricultural Extension agency, Hawkins County Farmer’s Co-Op, quilters, people interested in historic preservation, genealogy and other similar groups.
With that in mind the first event scheduled is a meet-and-greet on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Amis Mill Eatery outdoor pavilion located at 127 W. Bear Hollow Road, about two miles south of Rogersville.
“We’re inviting anybody because the newcomers need to meet locals, and then once we get a bit of a nucleus going, then we will schedule regular training,” Jacobs said. “We’ve already been in touch with the Master Gardeners, Jack Price at the UT Extension Office, the co-op wants to do stuff.”
“We’re going to create a network of citizens and then direct them to event, where they can receive training in their area of interest. And then for any of those who have certain expertise, we’re going to develop an inventory of who’s got what, and who does what. It’s basically going to be a self-sustaining co-op.”
“Organizations suffered volunteer losses in 2020”
A luncheon meeting is schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 11, at noon at the Of One Accord ministry’s Shepard Center in downtown Rogersville for area non-profits to learn how they can obtain a personalized QR code for their agency
Boyd is offering to create an individual QR code for each nonprofit.
The code will take residents to a brief questionnaire, which when answered will take them to their website or Facebook page.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay said the goal is to link new residents with the type of charitable or volunteer organization they’re interested in serving.
“We intend to develop a new residents digital welcome packet,” Livesay said. “These will be given to the nonprofits who can send one to each new resident along with a personal note inviting them to come tour the organization and be a part. This will work for churches, nonprofits, volunteer fire departments and rescue squads, and civic groups.”
Livesay added, “Many organizations suffered volunteer losses in 2020 due to COVID-19. Of One Accord Ministry was down 25,000 volunteer hours. This effort should benefit new residents in that they are royally welcomed everywhere they go, but also to identify those people active in their communities before moving here, learning about them, and offering to plug them into like organizations here in East Tennessee.”