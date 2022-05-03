BRISTOL, Tenn. — The State Street Farmers Market will return to Bristol at the Downtown Center, offering produce, seedlings, locally raised meat, handmade crafts and fresh baked goods.
The market had been located at the City Hall parking lot due to COVID. The market will return to Bristol’s downtown, 810 State St., for the kickoff of the season on Saturday.
“There’s always great excitement on opening day, and we’re especially pleased to make our return to Downtown Center for this year’s Saturday markets,” said Recreation Superintendent Mike Musick, who oversees the market.
“Our market provides the perfect opportunity to support the local farming community and take home the freshest products available.”
For people who have never been to the State Street Farmers Market, Musick recommends abiding by the following tips to ensure you have the best time:
• Dress in weather-appropriate clothing.
• Bring cash. The market also excepts SNAP/EBT.
• Bring an insulated shopping bag or a cooler for items that need to be kept cold.
• Talk with vendors. They are a great source of information for the products available at the market now and in the coming months.
The farmers market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon and will last from May to October. The downtown center will also host a Wednesday market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting July 6.
For more information about the farmers market, follow it on Facebook or contact Musick by email at mmusick@bristoltn.org or by phone at (423)-764-4026.