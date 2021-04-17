The Field School, the first and only beginning farmer training program of its kind in East Tennessee, has launched registration for the summer 2021 session, which begins in May.
The Summer Field School is taught by over 20 local farmers and agricultural professionals from USDA, UT Extension, and NRCS. Field School students gain valuable knowledge from industry professionals and get a unique behind-the-scenes look at how successful local farms are run. Students can ask questions, network with their peers, and build a supportive community of beginning farmers.
This year, students will first visit Goodwater Vineyards in Mosheim to learn about wine making, agritourism, and the specifics of vineyard maintenance.
Later sessions include learning about raising goats at Brown’s Farm; vegetable production, food safety and compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act at Opossum Bottom; getting USDA Organic Certified at A Different Chick Farm and Orchard; and much more.
Information about all session topics and locations is available online at: https://arcd.org/field-school/session-descriptions/
In total, the Field School features eight on-farm sessions, plus a community potluck at Grand Oak Farm in Jonesborough to celebrate the end of the class.
Summer Field School begins May 13, is held on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and ends in early September. Beginning farmers can attend individual sessions for $15 per session or register for the full season for a discounted rate of $100.
Registration is required. Spots are limited and fill up quickly. To learn more or to register, visit https://arcd.org/field-school/.
The Field School is a beginning farmer training program hosted by the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, Green Earth Connection, and many area partners with major support from USDA and Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Field School consists of two sessions held annually: Summer Field School and Winter Business Intensive. The Winter Business Intensive is accredited by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and graduates of the program can earn two credits toward the Producer Diversification Cost-Share Program.
The Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization serving the six-county region of Northeast Tennessee. The mission of ARCD is to conserve natural resources and improve rural economies through community leadership and enhanced educational opportunities.