By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — For the first time in 15 years, the Of One Accord ministry’s Lunch Box summer feeding program will not deliver lunch to Hawkins County children.
At least not until some help arrives.
The ministry has food, and it has the “Lunch Box” mobile cafeterias converted from old buses to deliver the meals.
What the ministry doesn’t have is three critical staff members to prepare and deliver the food.
Program director Rita Jones said the lunch deliveries, which usually begin when the Hawkins County school year ends, will be delayed or possibly canceled this summer if three employees aren’t hired.
The open positions are for a cook and two monitors to deliver meals to about a dozen neighborhoods.
“Everyone from fast-food restaurants to industry is begging for workers right now, most of which have increased (pay) to get people to work,” Jones said.
“As a nonprofit, raising money for our program and giving away free lunches, we can’t do that. In past years we’ve had an abundance of applications to choose from, but this year, literally none.”
The Lunch Box program, which began in 2006, delivered more than 12,000 lunches to 20 locations across Hawkins County at its peak. Last year the numbers were down due to the schools providing free lunches throughout the summer as well, with only 4,400 lunches delivered to 12 locations.
“If workers or volunteers present themselves soon, we can pick up service in July,” Jones said. “If not, we will have to cancel for 2021 for the first time since Of One Accord started this program in 2006.”
Anyone willing to volunteer or work the three positions is asked to contact Jones at (423) 921-8036 Monday through Friday before 2 p.m.
Walk-in applicants are also welcome at the Shepherd Center in downtown Rogersville.