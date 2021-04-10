Plant ecologist and garden educator Lisa Wagner will present a free online program highlighting “Native Plant Gardening in Small Gardens and Containers” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society and is free and open to the public via Zoom. However, preregistration is required. To register, visit the SAPS web page (http://saps.us/). The registration deadline is Thursday at noon.
Many of our native species are well-suited to small spaces, allowing individuals to create natural garden vignettes in decorative containers, by entrances or around mailboxes. Slow-growing shrubs and compact perennials are easiest to use, but larger-growing natives are also suitable when used in annual or short-term plantings. Combining plants in small spaces doesn’t have to be complicated — but benefits from using nature’s inspiration to create pleasing naturalistic designs and support native pollinators.
Wagner will share her favorite natives and design strategies for small gardens and containers.
Wagner, who served as director of education at the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University for over 20 years, is a plant ecologist by background; she has a Ph.D. in botany from UC Berkeley. In addition to being a passionate gardener herself, she’s interested in native plants, sustainable gardening, public education and promoting habitat restoration. She volunteers to do frequent presentations and classes on a variety of topics, including gardening for nature and creating a native woodland garden.
The Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions. SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. To learn more, visit http://saps.us/.