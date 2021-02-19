KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market is now accepting vendor applications for the 2021 season.
Applications can be submitted either online or by paper, and every vendor must reapply each season.
The application is available online at kingsportfarmersmarket.org by clicking on “Become a Vendor.” If you prefer a paper application, you can get one at City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel. You can also request one by phone at (423) 392-8414.
Completed paper applications can be dropped off at the same locations.
Before applying, vendors should take time to review the vendor handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. The handbook lists the market’s policies regarding what types of vendors are eligible to sell at the market, as well as what kind of documentation you might need.
Applicants should be prepared to follow COVID-19 protocols, including spaced booths and designated entrances and exits to the market. More information will follow after applying.
Vendor acceptance, placement and dates granted are at the discretion of the Kingsport Farmers Market staff. All accepted vendors will be notified on or before April 15.
Season opening dates
The upcoming season will begin with a soft opening on Saturday, April 24, and a grand opening on Saturday, May 5. More details will be available soon. The Kingsport Farmers Market hopes all its new and returning vendors will help to make the 2021 season a success.