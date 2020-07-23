COLUMBIA, Tenn. — John and Sarah King were named winners in the Tennessee Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Environmental Stewardship contest. The results were announced during the Tennessee Young Farmers Summer Conference held at the headquarters of the Tennessee Farm Bureau in Columbia, Tenn. The young dairy farmer received this award due to his outstanding environmental stewardship efforts in preservation and best management practices on his farm.
John is the eighth generation to grow up on his family’s dairy operation, where they have around 260 head of Holsteins. They also manage close to 100 head of beef cattle as well as some cropland for hay and corn used for silage. The Kings have been involved with Farm Bureau and YF&R for several years, with John joining the organization in 2006 and Sarah in 2014. In 2012, John was selected to serve on the Sullivan County Farm Bureau board of directors and this year was elected vice-chair of the county’s YF&R program.
This award is given in partnership with the University of Tennessee Extension and also focuses on highlighting the relationship between the local Extension agent and the young farmer. Special recognition goes to the King’s Extension agent, Walter Malone.
Also at the YF&R Summer Conference, the Kings were announced as the Sullivan County Young Farmers of the Year and made it to the top ten in the contest. For both of these achievements, the Kings will receive $1,200 cash from Tennessee Farm Bureau and Service Companies, a trip to the American Farm Bureau YF&R Leadership Conference and trips to all Tennessee YF&R conferences.