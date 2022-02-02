WISE — Snow still lingers in some parts of Southwest Virginia, but Mike Shell wants local folks to start thinking about a spring vegetable garden.
To that end, Shell — owner of Pug’s Orchard and Old Country Store — is offering free garden plots to anyone willing to put in the work to raise beans, potatoes, corn, tomatoes, peas and other vegetables to can or fill up their tables.
“If you plan it right, a 50-by-25-foot plot can grow enough food to feed a family of three or four for a year,” said Shell as he looked out the window over what was once part of a large apple orchard decades ago.
Shell said the idea of offering plots started a few years ago when he started a community garden near his store. He plowed and tilled the site, and families and individuals picked out rocks, planted, weeded and ended up with plenty of vegetables to can and serve fresh through that growing season.
The only thing Shell asks is for growers to supply a small part of their yield to sell in his store.
“This is a great way to teach children about growing their own food,” Shell said. “A lot of older folks know what it’s like, and younger folks can put in the hard work and see the reward for their work.”
While buying fresh foods at the supermarket may be convenient, Shell said the pandemic has affected food prices in the past two years with more increases in sight.
“I was watching on the news a while back where things like seed potatoes are getting harder to buy,” Shell said. “A family in Colorado that raised potatoes had to dump about 700 tons of potatoes because the demand wasn’t there after people had stopped going out to stores. As the demand dropped across the country, seed potato growers were cutting back on their stocks, and that’s been almost three years now.”
While thinking about a garden might seem distant with the recent snow and cold temperatures, Shell said it is a perfect time.
Seeds, seedlings and even canning supplies could be in tight supply soon, and planning what you want to grow and putting in orders for those supplies now can help avoid shortages near planting time.
Getting signed up for a plot is free, Shell said, and he’ll do the plowing and tilling.
Aspiring gardeners can put in orders for seeds and seedlings at Pug’s, and Shell said he will help with advice on planting times, avoiding the spring frosts and canning those beans and tomatoes.
Shell credits his interest in gardening and growing apples to his late wife, Pam, who was the farm manager at the state Department of Corrections Camp 18 near Coeburn. Her father, Pug Robertson, bought the orchard and land where the store stands from Dr. N.F. Hicks’ family in the 1960s.
Shell said he decided to get into the farm store business after running his own coal business.
“Pam dragged me to all the farm and garden stores,” he said with a smile.
These days, Shell and helper Sheila Dingus sell plenty of local produce and crafts along with items from suppliers in Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, but local growers and gardeners help meet that demand each season.
“We got a few bushels of greasy beans from a local gardener,” Shell said, “and a couple of guys started bidding on the last bushel.”
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” Shell said of growing your own garden, “and when you’re done you know what you’ve got.”