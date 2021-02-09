CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment Sunday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his neighbors during a confrontation about his dogs killing the neighbors’ livestock.
Following the incident, the neighbor gathered his family and went to Kingsport due to fear of being shot by Phillip Ray Williams, 60, 900 Okalona Road, near Church Hill.
The victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Michael Allen that he was awakened Sunday by their chickens and went outside to discover Williams’ dogs chasing his livestock.
The neighbor said he fired three shots into the ground to scare off a white dog and then heard another dog in the chicken coup. He fired three more times and a German shepherd ran out of the coup and across the street.
The neighbor then put away his gun and was on his way to talk to Williams about the dogs killing his animals, but when he got to the roadway Williams reportedly pulled up in a red pickup with a short barrel pump shotgun in his hand.
“He (the neighbor) said that the gun was pointed at him and his wife, and Phil said, ‘I’m tired of you’ and that he would shoot the neighbor if he shot his dogs,” Allen stated in his report. “They had several minutes of heated argument. (The neighbor) said he was afraid for his life and his wife’s life during the encounter and repeatedly tried to deescalate the situation by changing the subject. He told Mr. Williams he didn’t want to feud with him like the Hatfields and McCoys, and that he just wanted him to keep his dogs off his (the neighbor’s) property.”
The neighbor told Allen he pointed out to Williams it is against the law to allow your dogs to run loose.
Williams allegedly replied he lived out in the country and didn’t have to obey the law. Williams also reportedly stated that the neighbor should keep his livestock put up better so the dogs can’t get them as easy.
Allen stated in his report that eventually Williams put up the shotgun and allegedly stated he didn’t have a problem with “taking care” of the neighbor.
Williams was arraigned Monday morning in Hawkins County Sessions Court and released from the Hawkins County Jail shortly after noon.