BIG STONE GAP — The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park invite local residents with a green thumb (or an interest in developing one) to celebrate spring with a day of garden-related events and workshops at the museum’s annual plant sale.
The day-long program, slated for April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to local growers, plant enthusiasts and community members and includes the plant sale and a series of backyard habitat workshops. Registration for the workshops is required by Friday, April 16.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friends of the Southwest Museum Historical State Park will host the annual sale with plants to jump-start your 2021 growing season available for $1 to $5.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., backyard habitat workshops will offer participants the chance to learn how to make: their own bee/insect hotel to attract bees and other beneficial insects to their yards; a mini greenhouse for starting their own plants; a toad/frog abode to help battle unwanted bugs in their garden; and a pollinator watering station for attracting butterflies and other pollinators to their yard or garden.
Space is limited for the workshops, so reservations are required. The cost is $5 per workshop, or visitors can attend all four workshops for $15. Preregistration is required. All supplies and materials will be provided. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 16.
Due to the current COVID guidelines in Virginia, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks must also be worn inside all state-owned facilities.