Plant sale and backyard habitat workshops set for April 24

Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum will host four backyard habitat workshops as part of the annual plant sale on Saturday, April 24, at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap. Registration for the workshops is required by Friday, April 16.

 Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park

BIG STONE GAP — The Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park invite local residents with a green thumb (or an interest in developing one) to celebrate spring with a day of garden-related events and workshops at the museum’s annual plant sale.

The day-long program, slated for April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is open to local growers, plant enthusiasts and community members and includes the plant sale and a series of backyard habitat workshops. Registration for the workshops is required by Friday, April 16.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friends of the Southwest Museum Historical State Park will host the annual sale with plants to jump-start your 2021 growing season available for $1 to $5.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., backyard habitat workshops will offer participants the chance to learn how to make: their own bee/insect hotel to attract bees and other beneficial insects to their yards; a mini greenhouse for starting their own plants; a toad/frog abode to help battle unwanted bugs in their garden; and a pollinator watering station for attracting butterflies and other pollinators to their yard or garden.

Space is limited for the workshops, so reservations are required. The cost is $5 per workshop, or visitors can attend all four workshops for $15. Preregistration is required. All supplies and materials will be provided. Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 16.

Due to the current COVID guidelines in Virginia, social distancing is required between those not in the same household. Masks must also be worn inside all state-owned facilities.

To learn more about the annual plant sale or to register for the workshops, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.