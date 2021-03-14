Submitted by Joy Moore
Dr. David Lockwood, a UT Extension specialist, will speak on “Easy-to-Grow Fruit Crops” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society.
Lockwood, who specializes in tree fruits, nuts and wine, is a popular speaker with professionals and home gardeners alike. He will provide guidance on which fruit crops are best adapted to our area and how best to plant and care for them, including variety and rootstock selections, any major limitations, and pest management challenges. He will focus on the most common tree fruit and small fruit crops, and, as time permits, venture into some of the lesser known ones.
The program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, visit SAPS’ website at http://saps.us/. The registration deadline is Thursday at noon.
Bring your questions and learn from an expert how to make an edible landscape a reality.
Lockwood was raised and worked on a fruit farm in Upstate New York near the south shore of Lake Ontario where his family grew apples, cherries, pears and prune plums. He received his PhD from the University of Georgia and joined the faculty of the UT Department of Plant and Soil Sciences in 1973. He holds an 85%/15% split appointment in extension at the University of Tennessee and University of Georgia. At UT, he is responsible for developing and maintaining educational programs in tree fruit, small fruit, tree nut and fruit tree nurseries. In Georgia, his focus is on apples. Included in his efforts are publication development, newsletters, meetings, mass media, personal communication and personal visits. He serves as a resource person for the county extension staffs. He also is involved in applied research on fruit and nut crops with Research and Education Centers in Tennessee and Georgia.
In addition, he has traveled and lectured extensively throughout the United States as well as many foreign countries, including France, Italy and Spain.
Lockwood is recognized as a grape specialist and wine connoisseur. He teaches the viticulture portion of “Grapes and Wines of the Mediterranean Region,” a study abroad course conducted in Cortona, Italy.
Southern Appalachian Plant Society is a regional non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions.
SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. To learn more, visit http://saps.us/.