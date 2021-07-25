Although Exchange Place Living History Farm is eagerly anticipating gearing back up for its Fall Folk Arts Festival Sept. 25 and 26, organizers said they couldn’t wait and are instituting a new event — Heritage Summer Sunday.
This unique one-day experience will be held Sunday, Aug. 8, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. As always, all proceeds go toward the care of the farm’s resident animals and the continued restoration and preservation of the historic site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport.
Heritage Summer Sunday will mark the first time Exchange Place will be open to the public since December 2019. COVID-19 forced the historic site to cancel all of its normal events last year (except for Witches Wynd, which was done virtually). In 2021, the Spring Garden Fair and Farm Fest were canceled, as well as Exchange Place’s Country Doings educational program, which is usually open to area schools in the spring.
For those people who have missed strolling the grounds, organizers said this will be a perfect opportunity to reacquaint yourself, and to also meet the new sheep that were born earlier this year. For the many people who have moved into the region throughout the past year, Heritage Summer Sunday will allow new residents to finally experience Exchange Place in person.
The Overmountain Weavers Guild will be out in force on Aug. 8, demonstrating their talents in spinning and weaving. Originally formed in Kingsport in 1972, the guild harkens back to the days before the Industrial Revolution of the 1870s, when clothing — as well as drapes, bedspreads, quilts and the like — was made right on the farm by wives, daughters and any other women who lived there.
In an effort to form a group based on the Handweavers of Connecticut (one of the very first handweaving guilds in America), Claudia Lee attended one of Exchange Place’s early Fall Festivals and received permission to post a sign that announced the formation of a weaving group. Seven women joined, including Judy Murray and Suzanne Burrow, who would both become longtime Exchange Place volunteers, cementing a relationship that now spans decades.
The “Overmountain” name was chosen as an homage to the formation of this nation, when the Overmountain Men marched from Sycamore Shoals to Kings Mountain in October 1780 and scored one of the most decisive victories in the colonists’ effort to secure independence from Great Britain.
Guests on Heritage Summer Sunday can also visit with Exchange Place’s resident animals. The living history farm now has eight sheep on the farm — two Cotswolds, three ewes, a ram and the aforementioned newborns.
They are joined by two roosters, seven hens and a chick; a Suffolk Punch draft horse and a riding horse; a Shorthorn milking cow; a Jerusalem donkey; and a pair of American Guinea hogs.
They will all be visible, with some of them accessible for a “meet and greet” in the 1851 barn.
History abounds at Exchange Place, and many of the venerable buildings will feature volunteers who will readily share the history, and other information, about their particular structure. All of the original buildings on the farm were erected by either the Gaines or Preston families long before the War Between the States, while Roseland and the Burow Museum both began their lives in the 1790s elsewhere in Sullivan County.
The garden, which logically sits next to the kitchen, will also be staffed with Master Gardeners, who will be able to describe what is grown there and how each item was used by families in the antebellum years.
For more information on Heritage Summer Sunday on Aug. 8, call Exchange Place at 423-288-6071, email exchangeplacefestivals@gmail.com, or visit the Exchange Place website at https://www.exchangeplace.info.
Exchange Place is a living history farm whose mission is to preserve and interpret the heritage of mid-19th century farm life in Northeast Tennessee. Exchange Place is a nonprofit organization maintained and operated entirely by volunteers and is supported by donations, fundraisers, memberships and grants.