BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County’s gross assessment grew 1.09% in the past year, according to a draft document county commissioners will use in projecting property tax revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The bottom line: keeping the current county property tax rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value) will generate nearly $1.1 million in new revenue.
That 1.09% equals $48,882,749 and brings the gross assessment to nearly $4.48 billion. Subtract nearly $90.2 million worth of assessments on tax increment financing projects and that leaves nearly $4.39 billion to calculate the worth of each penny of the tax rate.
In recent years the county has conservatively estimated 95.5% of property owners will pay their tax bill on time. Using that estimate this year would make each penny of the tax rate bring in $419,211 in revenue ($4,389,646,425.955). That’s a projected increase of $4,541 (1.08%) over the $414,670 penny valuation used in the current county budget.
The draft, prepared by the Sullivan County Property Assessor’s Office, was distributed among members of the Sullivan County Budget Committee at a meeting on Wednesday.
The committee continues to review funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year. On Wednesday the group voted to recommend the full Sullivan County Commission approve funding requests submitted by the Sullivan County Highway Department, among others.
The highway department’s budget request totals $12.77 million, an increase of $436,000. The department’s major revenue sources are the county’s share of local option sales taxes ($2.5 million), 6.75 cents of the county property tax rate ($2.8 million this year; projected at $2.83 million in the property assessor’s draft document for the upcoming fiscal year), and a share of the state’s 29.7 cents per gallon gasoline tax (over $3 million this year). In addition the department receives revenue from the state and federal government.
The gasoline tax is a flat rate, not a percentage, so it does not increase or decrease with gas prices at the pumps. Some budget committee members asked if higher prices would possibly drive the county’s revenue from the tax down if people buy less gas as result.
The real threat of loss would be if the state were to temporarily suspend collection of the tax for a set period such as a week or month, committee members and department officials said.
Their consensus: the state is not going to do so.