Between answering community questions, giving demonstrations and working in community gardens across the region, members of the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association have their hands full, and they are always looking for an extra set.
The Master Gardeners program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the program is to educate local volunteers about different aspects of gardening and horticulture so those volunteers can take that knowledge out into their communities.
“There are way more questions about home lawns and landscapes and gardens that come into the office than oftentimes the one or two extension agents can answer,” said Natalie Bumgarner, the Tennessee Extension Master Gardener coordinator. “So our volunteers are really just a way to extend the reach of extension and connect with members of the community.”
There are roughly 40 Master Gardener groups in the state of Tennessee. The Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association is based in Sullivan County but has volunteer members in Hawkins, Unicoi, Carter and Washington counties as well.
Though the name Master Gardeners may be intimidating for some, gardening experience is not a requirement to join.
“We have folks who may come in with no gardening experience or some who may have been gardening for decades,” said Bumgarner.
Those interested in joining NETMGA take a 40-hour horticulture class that teaches them everything they need to know to get started in the program.
“It is 40 hours of horticulture content that takes you through all of the plant science basics and landscape design and ornamentals and plant pathology and entomology and vegetables and turf and fruit,” said Bumgarner. “So really, just kind of think of it as a horticulture degree, but it takes place in 40 hours.”
After gardeners graduate from the class, they are asked to put in 40 hours of volunteer service on different community projects before becoming a full-fledged Master Gardener. Bumgarner said the entire process takes about a year.
“So typically after about a year they become full volunteers with the university, and that’s kind of the first year, half training and half service,” said Bumgarner. “And then after that they have the opportunity to participate in whatever kinds of teaching and service opportunities that they want within the community.”
Master Gardeners do a little bit of everything from answering questions from community members about the best gardening practices to working in various community gardening projects. Master Gardeners also teach and give demonstrations about various horticulture-related topics.
Whether volunteers have gardening experience or not, Bumgarner said all different skill sets are useful in the program.
“I think that one of the great things about our program is that, yes, it is plant-based, but really our teaching and our outreach and our service involve all kinds of different skill sets, so whether you come from a background of teaching or of health care or an administrative position, there’s a way that your skill set can be put to use in the Master Gardener program,” said Bumgarner.