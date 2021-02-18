CHURCH HILL — Seven customers have signed on to the three-quarters completed First Utility District water line expansion project near the Carters Valley landfill that was paid for mostly with $500,000 of Hawkins County’s COVID-19 emergency funding.
Last summer, the county received $1.176 million as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 emergency Local Support Grant (LSG) funding.
In June, the county commission voted 17-4 to use $500,000 of that funding for the Gravely Valley Road/Cobb Road water expansion, which at the time was expected to impact 30 homes.
Wells tested in some of the homes in that community were found to be contaminated by E.coli, not because of the adjacent landfill, but due to faulty septic tanks.
Three previous attempts to acquire Community Development Block Grant funding for the project had been rejected by the state due to the low number of homes affected compared to the cost.
“It’s up in the air if they want one or not”
First Utility District general manager Jeremy Jones told the Times News on Wednesday that some homeowners along Gravely Valley Road and Cobb Road where the expansion is underway haven’t signed on, but he hopes to have 15-20 customers signed up by the time the original project is completed.
There may also be enough money left over at the end of the project to extend water lines to Mount Zion Road. If that’s the case, Jones said, up to 30 more residences could have access to treated water, either as part of this project or a future project.
The original Gravely Valley Road/Cobb Road project is about 75% complete Jones said.
“We’re waiting on a pump station and to finish out another half-mile to three-quarters of a mile of pipe,” Jones added. “Cobb Road has already been laid, and from Carters Valley to Cobb Road has already been laid. From the (Cobb Road) intersection we’re about halfway to the end, if not a little more.”
Jones added, “There’s several homes that haven’t paid for a tap yet. They know it’s available, but they haven’t actually come in and paid yet, so I guess it’s up in the air if they want one or not.”
Change order to include part of Mount Zion Road
Aside from the $500,000 contributed to the project by the county, the FUD contributed $200,000. Although it isn’t responsible for the contamination, the landfill also pledged another $100,000 toward the project.
There’s already a change order in progress to include part of Mount Zion Road in this phase of the expansion.
“We’re going to have about $80,000 left, and we’re going to try to pick up some customers on Mount Zion,” Jones said. “If worst comes to worst, we’re still going to get it to Mount Zion, and that will enable us in the future, as budget allows, we’ll actually do line ourselves on Mount Zion. There are potentially 25-30 customers in that area. It’s looking like we’re going to be able to do that.”