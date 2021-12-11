KINGSPORT — Instead of NASCAR enthusiasts, Bristol Motor Speedway’s south building will be filled with farm- ers, tractors, livestock and more when the Farm Expo returns in February.
The Farm Expo is a longstanding annual event hosted by Six Rivers Media and Kubota of Kingsport set to bring farming exhibitions, activities, live music and more to BMS on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5 and 6.
However, event coordinators Diana Meredith and Jamie Jackson said the expo is for anyone with a gardening, farming or outdoor interest.
“Our tagline for the event is ‘Whether you’re a farmer or whether you’re not,’ ” Meredith said. “There’s going to be a lot of good information. If there are things you want to learn about or are interested in, these guys are the experts.”
The “experts” will include a list of farmers from throughout the region ranging from beekeepers, dairy and beef farmers, to master gardeners, local makers and more.
“Farming is developing and progressing beyond traditional farming,” Meredith said. “There are lots of conversations about organic farming and farm-to-table concepts. It’s going to be a beautiful meld of young and old. There will be something for pretty much everyone.”
The event will also serve as an opportunity to give thanks to the hardworking men and women who have dedicated their lives to farming.
“Part of the goal of Farm Expo is just to give kudos to our farming community and put them in the limelight — which is where they do not want to be,” Jackson said with a laugh. “But they deserve to be highlighted.”
The expo will also offer a Country Fair and Ladies Market full of vendors from throughout the region. The event is also designed to support small businesses.
“We want to support the businesses and the economy of our region,” Meredith said. “The newspapers are one vehicle to help get the word out about their businesses, but there is something really, really special about events where people can come, talk to the exhibitors. It is a more dynamic, complete experience. It’s always fun. But it’s also good for business and good for our economy, too.”
The expo will also include a 4-H petting zoo, a tractor pull courtesy of the Tri-State Antique Power Association, and a hog-calling contest (for adults and kids, with some cash prizes). The expo will also feature a best chili and best pie contest in which local entries will compete and a charity auction courtesy of Slater Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Times News Rescue Fund.
The event will also include cook- ing school demonstrations from Atlas Culinary Concepts, other demonstrations, and live music from the Tennessee Hoedowners, Lighthouse, Griffin Domby and his bluegrass band, and the Crowe Hollerers Medicine Show.
Mostly, the mission of the Farm Expo is to offer a community event for farmers, small business owners and the people of this region with a love for the rural life.
“Farmers and small business owners are the heartbeat of our country,” Meredith said. “These guys don’t get much of a break. If we can help them grow their business by bringing people in and having fun things for them to do at an event for their families to attend together, that’s great. We know this is going to be a really good, fun event. We look forward to growing it and making it better.”
Admission is $5 for adults. Chil- dren 12 and under are admitted free.
For more information about joining as a vendor at the expo, email bkirk@timesnews.net. For more information on the Farm Expo, go to https://www.farmexpotn.com/.