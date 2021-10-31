By the time Null was in his mid teens in the first decade of the 20th century, he had worked on several farms near his homeplace straddling Southwest Virginia’s Lee and Scott counties.
At 10 or 12 he’d started doing some work for Mr. Paine down the way and was often paid for a day’s labor not in cash but with material (but utilitarian) items: a good used hoe, perhaps; in blackberry season, a jar of jam made from berries he’d helped gather; and once, even an enamelware dishpan full of household items, including a small oil lamp he’d use for decades to come.
By 14 or 15 he was working on another farm and became friends with Hack, a slightly older boy who was a member of the household. Null and Hack worked side by side on the farm six days a week and observed the Sabbath each Sunday.
After supper on any day of the week, it wasn’t unusual for the two friends to roam the countryside visiting the sick. Not an unusual habit for two young men influenced by the churchgoing adults they knew in that place in those days.
Visiting the sick sometimes progressed to taking care of the dying or even “sitting up with the dead.” Null and Hack did not shy away from these duties.
On one such watch, the dying man passed as twilight engulfed the valley that had been his home. As other neighbors comforted the bereaved women of the household, the clock ticked and night fell. A preacher gently broached the topic of funeral and burial plans. The clock ticked on.
Eventually, the only male relative present motioned Null and Hack aside.
Would they, could they, please clean the body and put the man in his Sunday best? The two boys were versed enough on laying out the dead to know the longer the tasks were delayed, the more difficult it would become to work with the body.
Hack held an oil lamp at one side of the bed as Null worked from the other side to prepare the body. When he finished his task, Null took the lamp and held it so Hack could see to dress the dead man.
Things went pretty well right up until Hack started trying to put a jacket on the corpse: left arm in; body roll; pull jacket’s right armhole toward right hand on now-stiffening right arm. Repeat three times with no luck, despite gentle increase in pressure to bend right arm with each go at it.
Trying again, an exasperated Hack said tersely to the dead man, “You get your arm up here and down in this sleeve!”
Seeing his friend chastising a dead man made Null want to laugh out loud. But he knew he had to stifle himself or risk offense to others in the home and on the porch should they hear laughter, which would surely be interpreted as disrespectful.
Null’s body shook as he held the laughter in, causing the oil in the lamp to ripple back and forth, returning his seriousness as Hack finished the task at hand. Soon the two headed home, Null carrying a lantern to light the way down the dark country road.
They said little to one another on the way, other than giving thanks it wasn’t raining. That would make tomorrow easier, when they came back to offer help digging the grave. And it meant they’d likely have a better chance to rest for what was left of the night. Neither boy said that second thought aloud. Each knew the other was thinking it. Rain was the surest predictor they had for when the knocking spirit would visit. But that’s another story.
This tale is based on stories told to me by my maternal grandfather, “Popie” Null Wallen. Popie later married and had 10 children with Pearl Johnson. Nine of the children lived to adulthood and prospered, and Popie grew his land holdings to two farms totaling 150 acres. He worked for that land and owned it until he died just shy of 89, debt-free with money in the bank and at peace with the world. When I was a boy of 12 or 14, Popie sent me the small oil lamp he’d gotten in the dishpan of goods for a day’s work for Mr. Paine. It is one of my most treasured belongings (along with a thermometer/advertising piece from Robinette Funeral Home/Ambulance Service that Popie kept mounted to a post on the back porch “down home”). It is not the lamp he held while holding in laughter as Hack argued with the dead man. It reminds me of the story, however, and more important it reminds me of Popie’s work ethic, determination, and “talk the talk, walk the walk” Christian life.